Gap, Inc. (The)’s (GPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their buy rating on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. ValuEngine cut shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. upgraded shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gap, Inc. (The) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gap, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.55.

Get Gap Inc. (The) alerts:

Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) traded down 0.71% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 859,522 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.82. Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Gap, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Gap, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gap, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Gap, Inc. (The)’s (GPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/gap-inc-thes-gps-buy-rating-reiterated-at-keycorp.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Gap, Inc. (The)’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $111,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $49,903.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 676,682 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,710. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) by 198.0% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gap, Inc. (The) by 67.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About Gap, Inc. (The)

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gap Inc. (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gap Inc. (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.