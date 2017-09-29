Gamestop Corporation (GME) Shares Sold by Summit Street Capital Management LLC

Summit Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Gamestop Corporation comprises about 1.2% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gamestop Corporation were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 724,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after buying an additional 678,335 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gamestop Corporation during the second quarter worth about $34,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 38.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,501,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,720,000 after buying an additional 2,353,774 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 22.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gamestop Corporation by 119.8% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.96 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gamestop Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamestop Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE GME) traded down 0.58% during trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 378,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.19. Gamestop Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Gamestop Corporation had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gamestop Corporation will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Gamestop Corporation’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Gamestop Corporation Profile

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

