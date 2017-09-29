Galliford Try plc (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,620 ($21.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the company’s current price.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Galliford Try plc from GBX 1,591 ($21.40) to GBX 1,296 ($17.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 1,290 ($17.35) target price for the company. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.50) target price on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.97) target price on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,460 ($19.63) target price on shares of Galliford Try plc in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,496.75 ($20.13).

Get Galliford Try plc alerts:

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON GFRD) opened at 1356.00 on Wednesday. Galliford Try plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,134.72 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,592.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.12 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,366.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,349.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/galliford-try-plc-gfrd-rating-reiterated-by-peel-hunt.html.

Galliford Try plc Company Profile

Galliford Try plc is a United Kingdom-based house building and construction company. The Company operates through six segments: Linden Homes, Partnerships and Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central Costs. Its Linden Homes segment develops private homes for sale throughout England.

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.