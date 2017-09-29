FY2018 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Increased by Jefferies Group (ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lifted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Ashland Global Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global Holdings’ FY2019 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global Holdings from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

Ashland Global Holdings (ASH) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.65. 133,442 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. Ashland Global Holdings has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $67.90. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.10 billion.

Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.78 million. Ashland Global Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. Ashland Global Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ashland Global Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global Holdings by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc is engaged in specialty chemicals, and through Valvoline, is a consumer-branded lubricant supplier. The Company operates in three segments: Ashland Specialty Ingredients (Specialty Ingredients), Ashland Performance Materials (Performance Materials) and Valvoline. Its Specialty Ingredients segment is engaged in providing cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones and biofunctionals, and consists of two divisions: Consumer Specialties and Industrial Specialties.

