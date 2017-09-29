FY2018 EPS Estimates for Asanko Gold Inc Boosted by Analyst (AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asanko Gold in a research report issued on Monday. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Clarus Securities currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Asanko Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

AKG has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Asanko Gold from C$5.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC cut their target price on Asanko Gold from C$3.85 to C$2.85 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Asanko Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Asanko Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.40 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.06.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) remained flat at $1.19 on Wednesday. 164,620 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.10 million and a PE ratio of 22.45. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37.

In other news, Director Groot Marcel H. De purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,600.00.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

