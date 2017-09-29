FY2017 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research report issued on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. BidaskClub lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ SEIC) opened at 61.51 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,836,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,166,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider N Jeffrey Klauder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $1,690,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $17,310,050. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company provides investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions. The Company provides its solutions to financial institutions, financial advisors, institutional investors, investment managers and ultra-high-net-worth families in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and various other locations around the world.

