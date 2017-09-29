Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS AG set a €53.50 ($63.69) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. equinet AG set a €47.00 ($55.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Commerzbank Ag set a €47.00 ($55.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.90) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.05 ($54.82).

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) traded up 2.31% on Thursday, reaching €43.40. 129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €42.03 and a 200 day moving average of €41.62. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €33.65 and a 12 month high of €44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of €6.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68.

