Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (LON:FST) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 117 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.29) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (FST) traded down 6.21% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 136.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.21. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 54.97 million. Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 78.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 126.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited (FST) Price Target Increased to GBX 170 by Analysts at Peel Hunt” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/frontier-smart-technologies-group-limited-fst-price-target-increased-to-gbx-170-by-analysts-at-peel-hunt.html.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited Company Profile

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.