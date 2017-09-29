Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at J P Morgan Chase & Co

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by research analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FI. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frank’s International N.V. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Frank’s International N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Frank’s International N.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Frank’s International N.V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $13.00 price objective on Frank’s International N.V. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) opened at 7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.72 billion. Frank’s International N.V. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.41 million. Frank’s International N.V. had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. Frank’s International N.V.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frank’s International N.V. will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frank’s International N.V. news, major shareholder Wbm Partnership, Lp sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,807,351 shares in the company, valued at $60,315,208.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $3,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 796,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,907,355 shares of company stock worth $33,779,088. Corporate insiders own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Frank’s International N.V. by 726.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Frank’s International N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Frank’s International N.V. by 567.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frank’s International N.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Frank’s International N.V. Company Profile

Frank’s International N.V. (FINV) is a provider of engineered tubular services, tubular fabrication and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through four business segments: International Services, U. S. Services, Tubular Sales and Blackhawk.

