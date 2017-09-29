Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Waldron LP grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 153.1% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 5,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,011,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $330,002,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 35,990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.4% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group Incorporated alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.94. The company had a trading volume of 953,934 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.59.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 5,600 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $1,117,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,774.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total value of $10,019,215.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,755,268.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,909. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/franklin-street-advisors-inc-nc-takes-position-in-unitedhealth-group-incorporated-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.