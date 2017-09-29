Franklin Resources Inc. Holds Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC)

Franklin Resources Inc. held its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 64.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 9,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $297,761.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) opened at 35.95 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

SMBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of attracting retail deposits from the public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), and brokered deposits.

