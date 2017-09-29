Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3,518,000 Position in Sparton Corporation (SPA)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.63% of Sparton Corporation worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sparton Corporation during the second quarter worth $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sparton Corporation by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sparton Corporation during the first quarter worth $127,000. Engine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sparton Corporation by 4,104.5% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sparton Corporation during the first quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) opened at 23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of 178.31 and a beta of 1.35. Sparton Corporation has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter. Sparton Corporation had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, analysts predict that Sparton Corporation will post $0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sparton Corporation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Sparton Corporation Profile

Sparton Corporation is a provider of design, development and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices, as well as engineered products complementary to the same electromechanical value stream. The Company operates through two segments: Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS) and Engineered Components & Products (ECP).

