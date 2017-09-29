Franklin Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 377,335 Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cipher Capital LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 119.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 444,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 242,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 7.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Coeur Mining by 14.6% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 745,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Spurbeck sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $507,075 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) opened at 9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.47. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

