Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for the network security solution provider, Fortinet have remained stable of late. A look at Fortinet’s YTD price performance shows that the company has outperformed the industry to which it belongs to. We believe that the company’s strategy of focusing on selling subscription-based services will enable it to generate more stable revenues and help in expanding margins. Furthermore, acquisitions are a major positive for Fortinet as these help it to strengthen its product portfolio and capabilities, thereby boosting its top-line performance. Nonetheless, we are slightly concerned over the company’s declining revenue growth rate. Notably, over the last four quarters, the company’s revenue growth rates have been around 20%, which are significantly lower than its previous rates of over 30%.”

Get Fortinet Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Fortinet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Cowen and Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.26.

Fortinet (FTNT) traded up 0.543% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.105. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,795 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.918 and a beta of 0.99. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.05 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/fortinet-inc-ftnt-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Fortinet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,974.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Jensen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $34,836.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,221.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,558 shares of company stock valued at $348,406. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $136,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17,296.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 67.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.