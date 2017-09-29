Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $577,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. held its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) opened at 122.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.45 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.21.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 10.15%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $424,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total value of $1,281,200.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $196,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,359 shares of company stock worth $17,835,792 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America Corporation lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.62 to $129.44 in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.18.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

