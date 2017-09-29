Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/flagstar-bancorp-inc-fbc-stake-increased-by-bnp-paribas-arbitrage-sa.html.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) opened at 35.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.86. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $35.52.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.