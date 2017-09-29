Fitbit (FIT) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fitbit earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.8744592851127 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr upgraded Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.79 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cowen and Company set a $6.00 target price on Fitbit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Fitbit in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fitbit from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Fitbit (NYSE FIT) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,052,726 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.62 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Fitbit has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $17.18. Fitbit also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 13,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 417% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,521 call options.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fitbit will post ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,285.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock worth $3,167,450. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

