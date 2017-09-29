First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.30

Press coverage about First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Majestic Silver Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.4334312607493 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get First Majestic Silver Corp. alerts:

AG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) traded down 1.87% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.84. 1,992,026 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69 and a beta of 0.28. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.86.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). First Majestic Silver Corp. had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.30” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/first-majestic-silver-corp-ag-given-daily-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-30.html.

First Majestic Silver Corp. Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.