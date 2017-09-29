First Financial Corp IN Holds Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

First Financial Corp IN continued to hold its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Union Pacific Corporation were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 28.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 65,009 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 9.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 631,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 24.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 174,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation by 123.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cameron A. Scott sold 17,604 shares of Union Pacific Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,894,190.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation in a report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific Corporation from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) traded up 0.039% on Friday, hitting $116.015. 894,727 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.040 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.06 and a 52 week high of $116.26.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The railroad operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Union Pacific Corporation had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post $5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Union Pacific Corporation Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

