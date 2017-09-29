First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,241 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 48,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,842,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-purchases-1241-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY) traded down 0.0594% on Friday, hitting $93.7343. 203,200 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $81.74 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day moving average is $92.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.