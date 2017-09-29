Firestone Diamonds PLC (FDI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.50

Shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.26), with a volume of 35,207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.25 ($0.38).

A number of analysts have commented on FDI shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.82) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.50) price target on shares of Firestone Diamonds PLC in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reduced their price target on Firestone Diamonds PLC from GBX 68 ($0.91) to GBX 38 ($0.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Firestone Diamonds PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 49.60 ($0.67).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.85. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 61.02 million.

About Firestone Diamonds PLC

Firestone Diamonds plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in diamond mining, exploration and development in southern Africa. The Company focuses on two principal geographic areas: Lesotho and Botswana. The Company’s segments include Lesotho, Botswana, and United Kingdom and other. The Company has two mines, Liqhobong in Lesotho where construction of the Liqhobong Mine Development Project is nearing completion and BK11 in Botswana, which remains on care and maintenance.

