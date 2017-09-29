FireEye, Inc. (FEYE) Position Held by Tiger Global Management LLC

Tiger Global Management LLC continued to hold its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the information security company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC owned 0.11% of FireEye worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in FireEye by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,887 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in FireEye by 271.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,600 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,746 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, President Travis M. Reese sold 11,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $202,212.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,210 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 69,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $1,010,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS AG set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on FireEye from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr cut FireEye from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.31 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of FireEye in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ FEYE) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 883,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. The firm’s market cap is $3.08 billion.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber-attacks. The Company offers various products, such as Threat Detection and Prevention Solutions, which include network security products (NX and Multi-vector Virtual Execution (MVX) Compute Node Series), e-mail security products (EX Series and e-mail threat prevention cloud (ETP), endpoint security products (HX Series) and content security products (FX Series); security management and orchestration products, which include Central Management System and FireEye Security Orchestrator, and forensics and investigation products, which include Threat Analytics Platform (TAP), Malware Analysis (AX Series) and Enterprise Forensics (PX Series and IA Series).

