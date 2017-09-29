FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Servoca Plc (SVCA)

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Servoca Plc (LON:SVCA) in a research note published on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 37 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

Shares of Servoca Plc (LON SVCA) opened at 24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.35. Servoca Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 18.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 28.10. The firm’s market cap is GBX 29.70 million.

About Servoca Plc

Servoca Plc is a holding company. The Company provides specialist outsourcing and recruitment services to customers in the medical, educational and security markets. Its segments include Outsourcing and Recruitment. The Outsourcing segment provides services to the domiciliary care and security sectors.

