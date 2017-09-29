Financial Survey: Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) vs. The Competition

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (NYSE: TGS) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B $553.46 million $217.71 million 25.14 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Competitors $1.42 billion $613.43 million 20.28

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B. Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s competitors have a beta of 1.41, indicating that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 19.92% 65.69% 20.26% Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Competitors -445.92% 2.63% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B 0 0 1 0 3.00 Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B Competitors 1577 7914 12250 270 2.51

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B competitors beat Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is engaged in the transportation of natural gas and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids (Liquids). The Company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services and Telecommunications. The Company’s pipeline system connects gas fields in southern and western Argentina with gas distributors and industries in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. It also provides midstream services, which consist of gas treatment, removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, gas compression, wellhead gas gathering and pipeline construction, operation and maintenance services. The Company transports gas through approximately 5,675 miles of pipeline, of which it owns 4,745 miles. It operates the remaining 930 miles, which are owned by the Gas Trusts.

