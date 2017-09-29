Financial Survey: GTT Communications (GTT) versus Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

GTT Communications (NYSE: GTT) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GTT Communications and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications 0.35% 1.19% 0.17% Synchronoss Technologies 3.38% 11.20% 6.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GTT Communications and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synchronoss Technologies 2 6 0 0 1.75

GTT Communications currently has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 88.33%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.9% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $636.92 million 2.06 $150.79 million ($0.28) -113.04 Synchronoss Technologies $476.75 million 0.86 $54.33 million $0.44 21.21

GTT Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Synchronoss Technologies. GTT Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchronoss Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GTT Communications has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats GTT Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to a range of clients. The Company offers a portfolio of global communications services, wide area network (WAN) services; Internet services; managed network and security services, and voice and unified communication services. It provides Layer 2 (Ethernet) and Layer 3 (multiprotocol label switching (MPLS)) WAN solutions for multinational clients. It offers customers with high-bandwidth global Internet connectivity and Internet protocol (IP) transit with availability and packet delivery. The Company offers managed network services, including managed equipment, managed security services and managed remote access. Its Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking service is an enterprise-built unified communications offering that integrates voice, video and chat onto a single IP connection. As of December 31, 2016, it had provided services to multinational enterprises, carriers and government customers in over 100 countries.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is a global software and services company, which provides technologies and services for the mobile transformation of business. The Company’s portfolio in the Consumer and Enterprise markets contains offerings, such as personal cloud, secure-mobility, identity management and scalable messaging platforms, products and solutions. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to be managed across a range of distribution channels, including e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect and other retail outlets. The Company operates in and markets their solutions and services directly through their sales organizations in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. It delivers technologies for mobile transformation to service provider and enterprise customers in regulated verticals and use cases.

