Financial Survey: Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (NYSE:PNM) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.5% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliant Energy Corporation and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliant Energy Corporation 0 4 0 0 2.00 PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) 3 6 1 0 1.80

Alliant Energy Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.68%. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) has a consensus target price of $38.91, suggesting a potential downside of 5.11%. Given Alliant Energy Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy Corporation is more favorable than PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.).

Volatility and Risk

Alliant Energy Corporation has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliant Energy Corporation and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation $3.34 billion 2.88 $1.07 billion $1.70 24.53 PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) $1.43 billion 2.28 $569.83 million $1.75 23.43

Alliant Energy Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.). PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliant Energy Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliant Energy Corporation and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 11.85% 11.43% 3.34% PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) 10.05% 8.57% 2.33%

Dividends

Alliant Energy Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) pays an annual dividend of $0.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Alliant Energy Corporation pays out 74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliant Energy Corporation has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliant Energy Corporation

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company. The Company’s segments include Utility and Non-regulated, Parent and Other. The Utility segment includes the operations of Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), which serve retail customers in Iowa and Wisconsin. The Utility segment includes utility electric operations, utility gas operations and utility other, which includes steam operations and the unallocated portions of the utility business. Its Non-regulated, Parent and Other segment includes the operations of Alliant Energy Resources, LLC and its subsidiaries; Alliant Energy Corporate Services, Inc. (Corporate Services); the Alliant Energy parent company, and any Alliant Energy parent company consolidating adjustments. IPL and WPL own a portfolio of electric generating units located in Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota with a fuel mix, including coal, natural gas and renewable resources.

About PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)

PNM Resources, Inc. (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other. The Company, through its Website provides information, including news releases, notices of Webcasts, and filings. PNM is an electric utility that provides electric generation, transmission and distribution service to its rate-regulated customers. TNMP is a regulated utility operating in Texas. TNMP provides transmission and distribution services in Texas under the provisions of Texas Electric Choice Act (TECA) and the Texas Public Utility Regulatory Act. The Corporate and Other segment includes PNMR holding company activities, related to corporate level debt and PNMR Services Company.

