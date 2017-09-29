Financial Review: Essex Property Trust (ESS) vs. Home Properties (HME)

Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) and Home Properties (NYSE:HME) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $7.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home Properties does not pay a dividend. Essex Property Trust pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years and Home Properties has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Home Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 2 9 7 0 2.28 Home Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $266.57, indicating a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Home Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Home Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 38.33% 8.03% 4.11% Home Properties 18.18% 6.60% 2.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Home Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.37 billion 12.19 $932.45 million $7.78 32.53 Home Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Home Properties.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Home Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets. The Company owns all of its interest in its real estate and other investments directly or indirectly through Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). Its properties include Mio, Form 15, Emerson Valley Village and Ashton Sherman Village. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or held an interest in 245 communities, aggregating 59,645 apartment homes, excluding its ownership in preferred equity investments, as well as two operating commercial buildings (totaling approximately 140,564 square feet), and six active development projects with 2,223 apartment homes in various stages of development.

About Home Properties

Home Properties, Inc. (Home Properties) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and repositions apartment communities in suburbs of metropolitan areas, primarily along the East Coast of the United States. The Company conducts its business through Home Properties, L.P. (the Operating Partnership), and a management company, Home Properties Resident Services, Inc. (HPRS). As of December 31, 2014, the Company owned and operated 121 communities with 42,107 apartment units. The Company’s properties are two- and three-story garden style apartment buildings in landscaped settings and brick or other masonry construction. As of December 31, 2014, approximately 26.6%, 24.9%, 14.0%, 8.5% and 8.5% of the Company’s Properties are located in the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Long Island and Northern New Jersey markets, respectively.

