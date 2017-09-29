Financial Analysis: IHS (IHS) vs. The Competition

IHS (NYSE: IHS) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Professional Information Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare IHS to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Professional Information Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IHS has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IHS’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IHS and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHS 7.63% 8.19% 2.73% IHS Competitors 6.82% 26.89% 4.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IHS and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio IHS N/A N/A 32.75 IHS Competitors $3.41 billion $997.58 million 17.42

IHS’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than IHS. IHS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IHS and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHS 0 2 1 0 2.33 IHS Competitors 142 635 729 13 2.40

IHS currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, suggesting a potential downside of 61.90%. As a group, “Professional Information Services” companies have a potential upside of 2.96%. Given IHS’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IHS has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

IHS rivals beat IHS on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About IHS

IHS Inc. develops source of information, insight and analytics in different areas of business. The Company’s segments include Resources, Transportation and Consolidated Markets & Solutions. The Company’s Resources segment includes its Energy and Chemicals product offerings. Its Transportation segment includes its Automotive; Maritime & Trade, and Aerospace, Defense & Security product offerings. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment includes its Product Design; Technology, Media & Telecom, and Economics & Country Risk product offerings. It provides authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components and technology systems across various markets. Its product design offerings include content and analysis on various engineering and technical standards, codes, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines.

