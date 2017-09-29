Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the portfolio’s total return by generating current income from debt investments while seeking to preserve capital. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is based in White Plains, New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ FSFR) traded up 0.69% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 83,447 shares of the company were exchanged. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31.

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 7.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: "Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (FSFR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research" was published by Chaffey Breeze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 28,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. during the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp.

