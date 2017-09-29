Fidelity and Guaranty Life (FGL) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

News stories about Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity and Guaranty Life earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0375504015119 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE FGL) traded down 0.080% on Friday, reaching $31.125. The company had a trading volume of 78,986 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.460 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity and Guaranty Life has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.72.

Get Fidelity and Guaranty Life alerts:

Fidelity and Guaranty Life (NYSE:FGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. Fidelity and Guaranty Life had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity and Guaranty Life will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Fidelity and Guaranty Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Fidelity and Guaranty Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/fidelity-and-guaranty-life-fgl-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-14.html.

About Fidelity and Guaranty Life

Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) is a holding company focused on obtaining controlling equity stakes in companies that operate across various industries. FGL’s primary business is the sale of individual life insurance products and annuities through independent agents, managing general agents, and specialty brokerage firms and in selected institutional markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity and Guaranty Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity and Guaranty Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.