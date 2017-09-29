Female Health Company (The) (VERU) Trading 13.6% Higher

Female Health Company (The) (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price traded up 13.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.84. 975,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 71,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Female Health Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Female Health Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Female Health Company (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Female Health Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Female Health Company (The) (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Female Health Company (The) had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 42.02%. On average, analysts predict that Female Health Company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch bought 34,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $51,717.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,764,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,570.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 146,975 shares of company stock worth $234,279. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Female Health Company (The)

Veru Inc, formerly The Female Health Company, is a therapeutics company focused on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals and devices in men’s and women’s health and oncology. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer healthcare products. The Company has three divisions: Pharmaceutical and Devices, Consumer Health Products and Public Sector.

