FedEx Corporation (FDX) CEO Michael L. Ducker Sells 14,964 Shares

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,712.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE FDX) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.58. 1,290,160 shares of the stock were exchanged. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $168.00 and a 1-year high of $226.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.36.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens set a $246.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on FedEx Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 1,912.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,823,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,892,768,000 after buying an additional 14,086,601 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 21,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,815 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 1,418,066 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,684,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $366,118,000 after buying an additional 1,223,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,997,225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,512,158,000 after buying an additional 918,896 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Corporation by 1,611.5% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $169,906,000 after buying an additional 819,777 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

