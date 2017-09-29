Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) Insider Timothy L. Buzby Sells 10,560 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) insider Timothy L. Buzby sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $783,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy L. Buzby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 3,930 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $286,732.80.

On Thursday, September 28th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 4,180 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $312,873.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Timothy L. Buzby sold 2,450 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $183,382.50.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) traded down 2.30% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 57,870 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $74.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post $5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGM. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

