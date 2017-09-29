FBL Financial Group (FFG) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Financial Survey

FBL Financial Group (NYSE: FFG) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance Company Limited has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of China Life Insurance Company Limited shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. China Life Insurance Company Limited pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. FBL Financial Group pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Life Insurance Company Limited pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FBL Financial Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and China Life Insurance Company Limited has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. FBL Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FBL Financial Group and China Life Insurance Company Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBL Financial Group $736.38 million 2.54 $184.11 million $4.61 16.26 China Life Insurance Company Limited $92.94 billion 0.91 $5.79 billion $0.53 28.13

China Life Insurance Company Limited has higher revenue and earnings than FBL Financial Group. FBL Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Life Insurance Company Limited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FBL Financial Group and China Life Insurance Company Limited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBL Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Life Insurance Company Limited 0 4 3 0 2.43

Profitability

This table compares FBL Financial Group and China Life Insurance Company Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBL Financial Group 15.70% 9.12% 1.16% China Life Insurance Company Limited 3.52% 6.67% 0.75%

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats China Life Insurance Company Limited on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc. sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines. It also offers life and annuity products through its subsidiary, Greenfields Life Insurance Company. Its other subsidiaries support various functional areas and affiliates by providing investment advisory and marketing and distribution services. It manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Western Agricultural Insurance Company.

China Life Insurance Company Limited Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited is a life insurance company. The Company provides a range of insurance products, including individual and group life insurance, health insurance and accident insurance products. It operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Accident Insurance. Its Life Insurance segment provides participating and non-participating life insurance and annuities to individuals and groups. Its Health Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term health insurance to individuals and groups. Its Accident Insurance segment provides short-term and long-term accident insurance to individuals and groups.

