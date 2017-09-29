Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Price

Media headlines about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Physicians Realty Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3497685621523 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE DOC) opened at 17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.55. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.48 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOC. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

WARNING: “Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-physicians-realty-trust-doc-stock-price.html.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.