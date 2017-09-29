Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Globalstar (GSAT) Stock Price

News stories about Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Globalstar earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.7376710286062 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Globalstar (NASDAQ GSAT) traded up 1.82% on Friday, reaching $1.68. 606,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $1.95 billion. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 320.82% and a negative net margin of 351.08%. The business had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Globalstar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globalstar will post ($0.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

