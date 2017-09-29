Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Stock Price

Media stories about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) have been trending positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wabash National Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.9261090384304 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Wabash National Corporation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wabash National Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Wabash National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Wabash National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on Wabash National Corporation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE WNC) traded down 1.34% during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 638,441 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.78. Wabash National Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $435.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.85 million. Wabash National Corporation had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post $1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-wabash-national-corporation-wnc-stock-price.html.

Wabash National Corporation Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The Company’s segments include Commercial Trailer Products; Diversified Products, and Corporate and Eliminations segment. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, aircraft refueling equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.