Farallon Capital Management LLC Invests $40.74 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 482,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,736,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Verisk Analytics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $90.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $107,527.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $823,692.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,519.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,536 shares of company stock worth $1,264,868. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company had a trading volume of 240,554 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $75.60 and a one year high of $88.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post $3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources and financial services. The Company operates through two segments: Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. Its Risk Assessment segment serves its property and casualty insurance customers and focuses on prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements in each United States state in which they operate.

