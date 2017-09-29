Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $166.73 Million Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (RDUS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,686,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 569,300 shares during the period. Radius Health accounts for approximately 1.7% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 8.47% of Radius Health worth $166,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 267.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Radius Health Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $85.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

In other Radius Health news, insider Jesper Hoiland bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $199,592.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at $199,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,298,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,730,863.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 469,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,328,382. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/farallon-capital-management-llc-has-166-73-million-holdings-in-radius-health-inc-rdus.html.

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ RDUS) traded down 0.9876% during trading on Friday, hitting $39.0505. The company had a trading volume of 318,330 shares. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $59.22. The company’s market capitalization is $1.70 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post ($5.58) earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the developing therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology and endocrine diseases. The Company’s lead investigational product candidate, TYMLOS (abaloparatide-SC) injection is developed for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.