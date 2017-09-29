Farallon Capital Management LLC Acquires 530,000 Shares of Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Clovis Oncology worth $57,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,119,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 206.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 140,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) traded up 2.6610% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.2417. 572,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $4.02 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. Clovis Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology, Inc. will post ($7.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLVS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.09.

In related news, Director James C. Blair sold 18,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,450,354.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,185 shares in the company, valued at $171,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $274,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,583 shares in the company, valued at $18,090,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,685. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe and other international markets. The Company’s product candidates include Rociletinib, Rubraca (Rucaparib) and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral, small molecule poly adenosine diphosphate (ADP)-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor of PARP1, PARP2 and PARP3 approved as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer (BRCA) (human genes associated with the repair of damaged deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)) mutation (germline and/or somatic) associated advanced ovarian cancer.

