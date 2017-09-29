Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Evertec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) traded up 0.32% on Thursday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268,112 shares. Evertec has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Evertec had a return on equity of 107.21% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $103.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evertec will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the second quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 497.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter worth $169,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 0.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evertec in the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc is a transaction processing company. The Company provides a range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business process management services. The Company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. As of December 31, 2016, it managed a system of electronic payment networks that processed over two billion transactions annually.

