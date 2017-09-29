Euronav NV (EURN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronav NV (NASDAQ:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EURN. ValuEngine downgraded Euronav NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Euronav NV from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euronav NV in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Euronav NV (EURN) traded up 1.26% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 604,334 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.24.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 89.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,735,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 17.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 530,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,824,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,345,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 90,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 102,970 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages a fleet of vessels for the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of April 4, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 55 double hulled vessels, including 31 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 19 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 2 Suezmax vessels under construction.

