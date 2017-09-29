Erez Klein Sells 18,068 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) VP Erez Klein sold 18,068 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,049,750.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,649.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) opened at 63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $63.56.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $179.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 649.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Cowen and Company set a $67.00 target price on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc is engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy power business. The Company designs, develops, builds, owns and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants. Its equipment manufacturing operations are located in Israel. It conducts its business activities in two business segments: Electricity segment and Product segment.

