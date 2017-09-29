Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVC. BidaskClub raised Entravision Communications Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entravision Communications Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communications Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Get Entravision Communications Corporation alerts:

Shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) traded down 0.435% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.725. The company had a trading volume of 101,389 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.625 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Entravision Communications Corporation had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Corporation will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Entravision Communications Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Entravision Communications Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

WARNING: “Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/entravision-communications-corporation-evc-receives-7-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

In other news, CRO Mario M. Carrera sold 70,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $398,052.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 14,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $81,118.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Raging Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 866,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 287,296 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,506,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 225,714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 222,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,099,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after acquiring an additional 215,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.