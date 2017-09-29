Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services Corporation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) traded down 0.24% on Tuesday, reaching $42.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,761 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $993.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $46.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). Enterprise Financial Services Corporation had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $53.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/enterprise-financial-services-corporation-efsc-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In related news, Director Michael Holmes purchased 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.74 per share, with a total value of $99,019.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at $105,217.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Bauche sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,462.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 42.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation by 11.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.