Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Craig Hallum set a $2.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded up 4.64% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,259 shares. The firm’s market cap is $133.64 million. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Enphase Energy had a negative return on equity of 1,232.10% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $74.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,908 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 84,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

