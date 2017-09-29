Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys Shares of 158,166 Ford Motor Company (F)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Hinrichs sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $453,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,212,964. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (F) opened at 11.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $36.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on F. Vetr lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.34 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

