Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Endurance International Group Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 45.6820940459976 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings (EIGI) traded up 4.46% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 511,187 shares. Endurance International Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92. The firm’s market cap is $1.17 billion.

Get Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. alerts:

Endurance International Group Holdings (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Endurance International Group Holdings had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 122.84%. The business had revenue of $292.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings will post ($0.87) EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Endurance International Group Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.92.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/endurance-international-group-holdings-eigi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $51,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Orlando sold 8,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $66,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,403 shares of company stock valued at $212,035 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc (Endurance) is a provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) succeed online. The Company operates through two segments: Web Presence and Email Marketing. The Company’s Web presence segment consists of Web hosting, domains and the related products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.