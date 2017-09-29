Endo International PLC (ENDP) Shares Up 8%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.04. 5,753,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 5,870,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Endo International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endo International PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endo International PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $15.00 target price on shares of Endo International PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The company’s market cap is $1.82 billion.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Endo International PLC had a positive return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 126.93%. The firm had revenue of $875.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Endo International PLC will post $3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blaise Coleman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $51,285.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,321.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Terrance J. Coughlin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,541.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 36,000 shares of company stock worth $279,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endo International PLC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International PLC during the second quarter valued at about $1,257,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International PLC

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

