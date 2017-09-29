Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (EOCC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (NYSE:EOCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOCC. TheStreet lowered Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.90 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.
Shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad (EOCC) traded up 0.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Empresa Nacional de Electricidad has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 75,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.
About Empresa Nacional de Electricidad
Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.
