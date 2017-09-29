BidaskClub upgraded shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (NYSE:EOCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EOCC. TheStreet lowered Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Empresa Nacional de Electricidad from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.90 to $24.20 in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. alerts:

Shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad (EOCC) traded up 0.66% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Empresa Nacional de Electricidad has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.76.

WARNING: “Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (EOCC) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/empresa-nacional-de-electricidad-s-a-eocc-lifted-to-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 88,313 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 75,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Empresa Nacional de Electricidad by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Nacional de Electricidad

Enel Generacion Chile SA, formerly Empresa Nacional De Electricidad SA, is a Chile-based company engaged in the business of electricity generation. The Company operates in Chile. The Company owns and operates a total of approximately 111-generation units in Chile both directly and through its subsidiaries, Pehuenche, Celta and GasAtacama.

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.